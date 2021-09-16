Kia India has introduced the refreshed edition of its MPV, Carnival . The new Kia Carnival will now feature Kia’s new logo. The company has also rejigged the trim line-up with the introduction of Limousine and Limousine+ variants. The Carnival premium MPV will now be offered in four trim levels – Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium.

The Carnival range starts from ₹24,95,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) and can be booked at any Kia dealership or their official website.

The new Limousine variant of the refreshed Kia Carnival comes equipped with features over and above the prestige variant. The variant will get leatherette seats with leg support in the 2nd row.

View Full Image Kia Carnival new pricing and line-up

It gets features like an 8inch AVNT with OTA map updates and UVO support and ECM mirror. The Limousine variant now also comes equipped with one unit of 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment system. It gets an air purifier with virus protection.

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia’s efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, the Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers. Till date, we have sold close to 8000 units of Carnival in India and we hope to achieve newer records with this product in future. We are confident that the refreshed Carnival will be received with the same enthusiasm and excitement by the Indian customers."

