Kia Carnival 2021 gets new features along with refreshed variants. Details here

Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia’s efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, the Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers. Till date, we have sold close to 8000 units of Carnival in India and we hope to achieve newer records with this product in future. We are confident that the refreshed Carnival will be received with the same enthusiasm and excitement by the Indian customers."