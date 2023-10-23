Kia Carnival Facelift MPV leaked images surfaced online: What all to expect
Leaked spy shots of the updated Kia Carnival MPV have surfaced online ahead of its official launch in specific global markets.
The updated version of the Kia Carnival MPV is poised to arrive in specific global markets. However, prior to its official launch, leaked spy shots of the model have surfaced online. The Kia Carnival is a three-row vehicle that enjoyed moderate success in various markets but was withdrawn from the Indian market earlier this year.