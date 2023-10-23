Leaked spy shots of the updated Kia Carnival MPV have surfaced online ahead of its official launch in specific global markets.

The updated version of the Kia Carnival MPV is poised to arrive in specific global markets. However, prior to its official launch, leaked spy shots of the model have surfaced online. The Kia Carnival is a three-row vehicle that enjoyed moderate success in various markets but was withdrawn from the Indian market earlier this year.

As per a report from HT Auto, the revised Kia Carnival is expected to reenter the Indian market in 2024, potentially marking a fresh beginning for the brand, thanks to its attractive exterior design enhancements. Spy images of the updated Kia Carnival display a refreshed front grille and lighting arrangement, along with a revised tail light design that aligns more closely with the updates seen in the refreshed Seltos model.

As per the leaked images, The Kia Carnival's alloy wheel design has also undergone changes, and there is a notable use of chrome on the C-pillar and the lower part of the rear trunk. Additionally, reports suggest that the interior of the MPV will see a substantial expansion of its feature set, potentially bringing it in line with models typically considered as luxury offerings.

Reportedly,the upcoming Kia Carnival is anticipated to introduce a hybrid powertrain, although it is unlikely to be offered in India when the MPV arrives in the market. Nevertheless, a wide range of seating options is expected to remain available.

In India, the Kia Carnival made its debut in February 2023, positioning itself as a strong and more luxurious competitor to the Toyota Innova Crysta. It boasted a plethora of premium features, prioritizing comfort, despite the somewhat underwhelming performance of its 2.2-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine. Upon its launch, the Carnival MPV was available in various configurations, including the Limousine seven-seater variant, as well as the Prestige seven and nine-seater variants, with an ex-showroom price of ₹24.95 lakh.

