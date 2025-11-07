Kia cars in India with connected tech now get Plant Remote OTA. What it means?

Kia India has introduced the Plant Remote Over-The-Air (OTA) feature in its cars that are equipped with the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (CCNC) platform. The feature will be available in all the latest Kia cars that come with CCNC architecture. The South Korean automaker that started its journey in India with the Seltos has been selling models with a plethora of connected car technologies and advanced features. The Plant Remote OTA comes as a key feature addition to the list of its passenger vehicles in India.

Kia currently sells models like Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carens Clavis, Carens Clavis EV, Carnival, EV6, etc. All these models are expected to receive this feature in the coming days.

What Plant Remote OTA means for Kia cars? The Plant Remote OTA for Kia cars will ensure that every connected technology-enabled Kia car in India receives the latest software update remotely before leaving the manufacturing facility. The auto OEM claims that this feature will offer the car manufacturer's customers an upgraded and ready-to-drive experience from the moment they take delivery of their Kia vehicle. The Plant Remote OTA system leverages the Controller OTA functionality that is compliant with Connected Car System 2.0 (CCS 2.0).

The auto company claims that this feature will minimise the need for manual intervention or dealership visits for software upgrades. This is claimed to enable the customers to instantly access the complete suite of connected services and features right from the day of purchase.