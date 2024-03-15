Kia Clavis spotted testing in India! Expected to sit between Sonet and Seltos: Check details
Kia's upcoming Clavis SUV poised to offer unique design with vertical LED DRLs, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Expected to have petrol and electric variants with advanced powertrain options for consumer preferences.
Kia, renowned for its successful foray into the Indian automotive market, is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its lineup - the Kia Clavis. Expected to be positioned between the popular Sonet and the acclaimed Seltos, the Clavis is poised to make a significant impact. Although the exact launch timeline remains undisclosed, speculations suggest an unveiling by the end of 2024, with a subsequent launch early next year, reported HT Auto.