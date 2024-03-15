Kia's upcoming Clavis SUV poised to offer unique design with vertical LED DRLs, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Expected to have petrol and electric variants with advanced powertrain options for consumer preferences.

Kia, renowned for its successful foray into the Indian automotive market, is gearing up to introduce a new addition to its lineup - the Kia Clavis. Expected to be positioned between the popular Sonet and the acclaimed Seltos, the Clavis is poised to make a significant impact. Although the exact launch timeline remains undisclosed, speculations suggest an unveiling by the end of 2024, with a subsequent launch early next year, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite heavy camouflage concealing its design specifics, discernible features hint at a boxy silhouette adorned with elongated vertical LED Daytime Running Lamps. Anticipated to measure approximately 4.2 meters in length, the Clavis is expected to accommodate five passengers comfortably.

Drawing inspiration from Kia's flagship electric vehicle, the EV9, the Clavis could boast distinct styling elements, including vertically positioned rear tail lamps and the potential inclusion of a rear wiper. Notably, the SUV showcases functional roof rails and eye-catching four-spoke alloy wheels, adding to its allure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Clavis is likely to be poised to offer versatility in powertrain options, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Prospective buyers can expect both petrol and electric variants. The petrol lineup may encompass a 1.0-litre turbo engine alongside a choice between 1.5-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated units. Furthermore, a 1.5-litre diesel engine option reinforces Kia's commitment to providing comprehensive choices to consumers.

Performance specifications for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine are impressive, delivering 118 bhp of power and a peak torque output of 172 Nm. Transmission options vary across engine choices, with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant offers a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

As anticipation mounts for the Kia Clavis, automotive enthusiasts eagerly await further details, eager to witness Kia's latest innovation in the Indian market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

