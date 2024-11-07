Kia Clavis teased as a new addition to India’s SUV lineup: What to expect

Kia India has just dropped the first teaser of its latest SUV offering, expected to be called the Kia Clavis. This new model, positioned between the subcompact Kia Sonet and the compact Kia Seltos, aims to carve out a unique niche in India’s SUV market.

The Clavis stands out with its modern design, drawing inspiration from Kia’s flagship EV9 electric vehicle and the luxurious Carnival Limousine. It is also the first India-made SUV to showcase the automaker's Design 2.0 philosophy, as part of Kia’s broader Kia 2.0 strategy (via HT Auto).

According to recent sketches, the Clavis is characterised by its flat roof, flush door handles, and distinctive rear profile. The side view is notably RV-like, hinting at a boxy yet stylish design reminiscent of the Kia Carens.

In terms of exterior details, the Clavis is expected to feature vertically stacked LED projector headlamps, and sleek LED daytime running lamps arranged in a vertical layout. A high-mounted stop lamp and brake lights integrated into the bumper add to its unique rear styling. The rear lights are particularly reminiscent of Kia's EV9, enhancing the vehicle’s premium look.

Roof rails are also anticipated to be included, though it remains to be seen if they will offer functional load-bearing capabilities or are intended for aesthetic appeal. Larger windows promise a more open, airy cabin, while the four-spoke alloy wheels complete the Clavis’s bold look.

The Clavis is expected to be a premium alternative to the Sonet, but positioned just below the Seltos. This mid-tier status is likely to bring a mix of high-end and value-oriented features. Confirmed exterior features include all-around LED lighting, while the interior is anticipated to offer a two-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunction steering wheel, and a twin-screen dashboard setup. The twin-screen arrangement is a signature feature in Kia’s recent models, adding a modern, tech-savvy vibe to the cabin.

Other anticipated amenities include a 360-degree camera, electric sunroof, automatic wipers, smartphone connectivity, and a high-quality audio system.

Powertrain options for the Clavis are also intriguing, with both petrol and electric variants likely to be available. For petrol engines, the Clavis is expected to offer a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit delivering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, as well as a choice of 1.5-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engines borrowed from the Seltos and Sonet, respectively.