Kia completes 5 lakh dispatches from its India unit

Kia India has today announced completion of 5 lakh dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including both domestic and export market. With this, the company has also surpassed the 4 lakh sales milestone in the country and has already exported over 1 lakh cars to more than 91 countries, since it started shipping Seltos in September 2019. Kia India also became the number one utility vehicle exporter in the country, with a market share of over 25% in 2021, it claims.

The South Korean car maker launched its fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens, on February 15.

The South Korean car maker launched its fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens, on February 15.

The Kia Carens three-row recreational vehicle received over 19,089 bookings. Kia Carens comes in five trim levels; Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus, coupled with multiple powertrain and seating options.

Kia Carens is available with three powertrain options; Smartstream 1.5 Petrol, Smartstream 1.4 T-GDi Petrol and 1.5 CRDi VGT Diesel. Further, customers will also get an option to choose from three transmission options; 6MT, 7DCT and 6AT.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "Half-a-million is a big number and we are proud to have attained this milestone in less than 2.5 years. Ever since our inception in India, we have focused on providing great value to our customers through our ground-breaking products and services."

"Today, Kia is a part of 4 lakh Indian families and we are extremely grateful for the affection bestowed upon us by our esteemed customers. Now, with the Carens already launched, we are confident of achieving our next milestones at a much faster pace, creating new benchmarks that will chart the course of our growth journey in the country," he added.