Kia drops sketches of its three-row car Kia Carens. See features

Kia India has teased sketches of Kia Carens, the company's highly-anticipated model due for its world premiere on 16 December, 2021. With luxurious interiors, smart connectivity features, bold exteriors and generous space for all occupants including even the third row ones, the Kia Carens is all poised to create a new class of recreational vehicles in India. "The Kia Carens has been designed keeping in mind the evolved, unmet needs of modern Indian families who want to enjoy commuting together," the South Korean car maker said.

The Kia Carens debuts the company's new design philosophy 'Opposites United' in India. The design language takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. This design philosophy is based on five strong pillars. Carens' design is based on the 'Bold for Nature' theme, said Kia.

The Kia Carens exterior boasts high-tech styling details, including Kia's unique Tiger Face design at the front, strikingly highlighted intake grille, LED headlamps, and daytime running lights (DRLs). The SUV-like side profile takes a muscular stance.

The interior is designed to meet mobility lifestyle needs and daily usage preference in India. The high-tech wraparound dash design depicts a future-oriented image while giving an impression of wide and luxurious cabin. The chrome garnish applied to the doors enhances the overall premium feel. The 10.25-inch Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) is located at the center of the dash.

"The Kia Carens perfectly embodies our latest design philosophy, 'Opposites United', and it successfully combines sportiness with a sophisticated personality and style with unique aesthetics," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Design Center.

"The Kia Carens is a true reflection on what today's customers want from their three-row vehicles," added Habib.