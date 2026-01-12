Kia EV2 debuts as most affordable Kia electric SUV. Top 5 facts buyers must know

Kia has taken the wrap off its smallest and most affordable electric SUV till date. Christened as Kia EV2, the B-segment electric SUV is the South Korean carmaker's sixth born-electric model. The philosophy behind the development of Kia EV2 is to expand the brand's EV portfolio as well as grab a larger chunk of the global electric car market, with a product that is accessible to a wider range of consumers.

This strategy makes the Kia EV2 a potentially viable model for the Indian passenger vehicle market. Interestingly, Kia EV2 comes with an interior that resembles with the Kia Syros, which is already on sale in India, as the second most affordable Kia car in the country, right next to Kia Sonet. Kia has not revealed any detail about the launch of EV2 in India, but we can expect it to be launched here in 2026, considering Kia is increasingly becoming popular and a compact SUV with electric powertrain and advanced technology would make a good proposition for the Indian buyers.

Here are the top five facts about the Kia EV2.

Kia EV2: Relevance to India The Kia EV2 comes as a compact SUV, with focus on affordability. This strategy aligns well with the Indian market. The Indian customers have been known for their preference for compact SUVs and affordable cars, which make the EV2 a potentially viable model for the Indian market. While Kia India has revealed no plan for launch of the EV2 in India, if the brand localises the model and launches it with competitive pricing, the EV2 could potentially be a successful product here.

Kia EV2: Two battery pack choices Kia EV2 is available in two different battery pack options: 42.2 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller pack promises up to 317 km range on a single charge, while the bigger pack offers up to 448 km range on a full charge. The standard range version gets a front axle-mounted motor generating 145 bhp peak power, while the long range variant gets a smaller motor churning out 134 bhp peak power. The Kia EV2 gets a 400V charging system. Kia is yet to disclose the maximum charging speed of the EV2, claims that it is capable of topping up 10-80% in 30 minutes using a DC fast charger. Notably, the EV2 supports both 11kW and 22kW AC charging.

Kia EV2: Compact and practical design The Kia EV2 comes with a compact design, which makes it practical for easy maneuvering in congested city traffic. The design philosophy is aligned with the contemporary Kia cars. Dimensionally, it measures 4,060 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,565 mm. This focuses on the compact proportions of the small SUV. Some of the key design highlights at exterior include Kia's signature LED lighting, upright stance, and wheel options ranging between 16 and 19 inches. There will be a GT-Line variant with sportier exterior elements.

Kia EV2: Interior resembles with Syros The interior of the Kia EV2 resembles with the Kia Syros that is on sale in India. The EV2 gets Kia's digital dashboard that comprises three digital screens: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 5.3-inch climate control display and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen infotainment system. The Kia EV2 comes with a new version of Kia’s infotainment system, which is claimed to have helped the brand lower the cost. The infotainment system comes with over-the-air (OTA) updates capability. Besides the focus on digital displays, Kia has has added plenty of physical controls on centre console and steering wheel for ease of operation. It gets a four-seat layout instead of conventional five seats. However, expect it to get conventional five seat layout if launched in India. There are two independent reclining rear seats that can slide forward, creating up to 403 litres of boot space. Also, there is a 15-litre frunk.

