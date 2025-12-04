Kia EV2 to debut on January 9. Key facts we know about it

Kia is all set to uncover its new electric crossover EV2 on January 9 at the upcoming 2026 Brussels Motor Show. The Kia EV2 electric crossover was previewed earlier this year via the EV2 Concept. Upon launch, the Kia EV 2 will be the new entry-level electric car from the South Korean auto major. The Indian consumers too have the reason to be excited as Kia has already trademarked the EV2 nomenclature in the country in 2023.
Kia has already teased the EV2 crossover on its digital platforms, giving us a hint of the upcoming electric car. As it looks, the Kia EV2 production version will come similar to the concept model. Upon launch, the electric car may come with similar battery choices as the Hyundai Inster.
Here are some quick facts about the upcoming Kia EV2.
The teaser images of the Kia EV2 suggest the upcoming EV will have a compact and upright silhouette. Also, there will be a short rear overhang, a sloping rear windscreen and a roof-mounted spoiler. The vertical LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and LED taillights come with sleek design and in line with the contemporary design philosophy of the automaker. Also, there will be muscular skid plate and chunky cladding. Moving to side profile, there will be boxy proportions and swept up window line. The overall design, as suggested by the teaser images will retain the shapes of the EV2 concept that was showcased this year. The teaser images also hints that the proportions would be similar as well.
Kia has not confirmed the mechanical details like powertrain and specifications of the upcoming EV2 yet. However, the compact crossover is expected to come based on the 400V E-GMP Skateboard platform of the automaker. This same architecture also houses the Hyundai Inster. The Hyundai Inster comes available with a 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery pack options. The Kia EV2 could also come powered by similar batter pack choices. The Kia EV2 will get a single front-mounted motor. Expect it to come offering a range between 350-400 km on a single charge.
