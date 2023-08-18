Kia EV5 features leaked ahead of August 25 global debut: Here’s what to expect2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Kia EV5 specifications and images leaked ahead of its debut at Chengdu Motor Show, closely resembles EV5 concept.
Key specifications and images of the Kia EV5 have leaked before its worldwide debut at the Chengdu Motor Show in China on August 25. These details were obtained from an official filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
