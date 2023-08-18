Key specifications and images of the Kia EV5 have leaked before its worldwide debut at the Chengdu Motor Show in China on August 25. These details were obtained from an official filing with the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The design of the SUV closely mirrors the EV5 concept presented in March, featuring subtle modifications for the production model. Notable adjustments include the inclusion of traditional wing mirrors, seamlessly integrated door handles, an enlarged charging port, as well as slight alterations to the headlights and taillights. Despite the reduction in size, the alloy wheels retain the same design as those showcased on the Kia EV5 concept. The front and rear bumpers have been slightly reworked to accommodate license plates, while a panoramic sunroof is visible on Kia EV5.

In appearance, the EV5 bears a resemblance to a scaled-down version of the Kia EV9 destined for the Indian market. The Kia EV5's dimensions measure at 4,615mm in length, 1,875mm in width, and 1,715mm in height, with a wheelbase spanning 2,750mm, and a weight of 1,870kg. By comparison, the EV9 measures 5,010mm in length, 1,979mm in width, 1,780mm in height, and features a wheelbase of 3,100mm.

Built upon the E-GMP platform, the Kia EV5 will sport a McPherson strut suspension at the front and a multilink rear suspension system. Its single electric motor will generate 218hp and 310Nm of torque, capped by an electronically limited top speed of 185kph. Kia has plans to introduce a dual-motor, all-wheel drive variant at a later stage.

According to MIIT filings, the Chinese version of the EV5 will incorporate BYD's LFP (lithium iron phosphate) Blade battery, with the precise range still undisclosed. However, indications suggest that the global model may come equipped with an 82kWh NMC (nickel manganese cobalt) battery, boasting a potential range of up to 600km.

Given its dimensions, the Kia EV5 will be a direct contender against models such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Toyota bZ4X, and Nissan Ariya. Presently, none of these four EV SUVs are available in the Indian market, although the ID.4 is expected to make its debut there soon. Initial availability of the EV5 will be in China, produced through a joint venture between Kia and Yueda, with subsequent launches in other international markets.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the Kia EV5's introduction to the Indian market. However, the EV9 is set to launch in India the following year, marking Kia's second electric vehicle in the country after the 2022 debut of the EV6.