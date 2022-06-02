Kia EV6 has been launched at ₹59.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India for the rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive unit will cost ₹64.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric car available in limited numbers, only 100 for now, will be made available to customers by September 2022. The company has received 355 overall bookings for the Kia EV6. The car will be sold as CBU in India.

Kia EV6 bookings started on May 26 at selected 13 cities and at around 15 dealerships across the country. It includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. It can be booked at ₹3 lakh.

Kia EV6 uses the Hyundai’s EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims.

Kia EV6 will be offered in two variants; GT and GT-Line with all-wheel drive. The GT variant can generate 229 hp at 350 Nm of peak torque while the GT-Line is expected to give 347 hp of power at 605 Nm of peak torque.

Kia EV6 features an 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability, with a 10-80 percent charge in 18 minutes using a 350-kW charger, it claims. Kia will be installing 150kW chargers across all these EV dealerships added for customer convenience. The EV6 will come with a smart charger capable of giving a peak power output of 22Kw, as standard for all customers and assistance will be extended to them in the installation at a place of their choice.

The EV6 will come with a warranty of 3 years, unlimited kilometres, and additional battery coverage for 8 years / 1,60,000 kilometres. For added convenience, the company will also provide a 24 by 7 Nationwide Roadside Assistance for 3 years.

The EV6 will be sold in Moonscape, Snow-white pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and, Yacht blue colours.

It comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features. Kia EV6 has got 5-star crash test rating by the Euro NCAP.

Kia India is also evaluating other EVs for the Indian market and confirmed its plans of developing an India-centric EV in RV body type to be launched by 2025. Globally, Kia plans plans to expand its BEV line-up to 14 models by 2027.