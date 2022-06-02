The first electric car from the South Korean car maker, Kia, will make its official entry today in India. The new EV, known as Kia EV6, will be sold as CBU here. Kia EV6 will be available in limited numbers, around 100 for now, as the company may have wanted to test the acceptance and the difference of making it locally rather than importing it as a whole unit. Kia EV6 has won awards across the world for its futuristic design and technological achievements.

Kia EV6 will be launched today in New Delhi. The company has already started accepting the bookings for it at selected 13 cities and at around 15 dealerships across the country. It includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. It can be booked at ₹3 lakh.

Kia EV6 will use the Hyundai’s EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims. With a 350KWh charger, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes, as claimed.

Kia EV6 will be offered in two variants; GT and GT-Line with all-wheel drive. The GT variant can generate 229 hp at 350 Nm of peak torque while the GT-Line is expected to give 347 hp of power at 605 Nm of peak torque.

It comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features. Kia EV6 has got 5-star crash test rating by the Euro NCAP.

Kia EV6 comes ahead of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and may carry a price tag of around ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).