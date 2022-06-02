Kia EV6 launches today in India. Check range, features and expected price

The first electric car from the South Korean car maker, Kia, will make its official entry today in India. The new EV, known as Kia EV6, will be sold as CBU here. Kia EV6 will be available in limited numbers, around 100 for now, as the company may have wanted to test the acceptance and the difference of making it locally rather than importing it as a whole unit. Kia EV6 has won awards across the world for its futuristic design and technological achievements.

