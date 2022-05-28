Kia EV6 will be launched on June 2 in India. The first electric car from the South Korean automaker, Kia, the EV6 was introduced here but only in limited numbers. It is being said that only 100 Kia EV6 will be made available across India. The bookings for the Kia EV6 had already started on May 26 at selected locations in India. The company is yet to announce the bookings which it might do during the launch event.

Kia EV6 will only be available across 12 locations in India. It includes Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Kia EV6 pricing will be announced on June 2, 2022. Kia EV6 will be sold as CBU in India. It can be booked at ₹3 lakh.

Kia EV6 will use the Hyundai’s EV platform, E-GMP which means Electric- Global Modular Platform. The electric car is expected to use 77 KWh battery pack and with a range of around 528 kms in single charge. Kia EV6 can go from 0-100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, the company claims. With a 350KWh charger, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes, as claimed.

It comes with all-wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features.

Kia EV6 has got 5-star crash test rating by the Euro NCAP. The car has been a recipient of iF design award for its futuristic design.