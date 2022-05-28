Kia EV6 launches on June 2, claims to go 528 kms in single charge. Details

Kia EV6 will be launched on June 2 in India. The first electric car from the South Korean automaker, Kia, the EV6 was introduced here but only in limited numbers. It is being said that only 100 Kia EV6 will be made available across India. The bookings for the Kia EV6 had already started on May 26 at selected locations in India. The company is yet to announce the bookings which it might do during the launch event.

