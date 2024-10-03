Kia India has launched the EV9 electric SUV at ₹ 1.29 crore, competing with luxury rivals like BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron. It features a powerful motor, 561 km range, ultra-fast charging, and luxury interiors with advanced technologies.

Kia India has officially launched its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, priced at ₹1.29 crore. This luxury EV enters a competitive market, going head-to-head with premium rivals such as the BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron, positioning Kia firmly in the high-end electric vehicle segment.

Performance and Power Equipped with an electric motor on the front axle, the Kia EV9 generates 378 bhp of maximum power and 700 Nm of torque. This powerful setup allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, offering both impressive speed and responsiveness.

Range and Charging Capabilities Kia claims the EV9 can travel up to 561 km on a single charge, making it ideal for long-distance journeys. The vehicle supports ultra-fast charging, with the ability to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes, thanks to its 350 kW fast-charging capability.

Built on Advanced E-GMP Platform The EV9 is constructed on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), a shared platform between Kia and Hyundai. Its skateboard design integrates the battery pack into the floor, optimizing cabin space. This also gives the vehicle a ground clearance of 198 mm, enhancing its performance across diverse terrains.

Exterior and Design In terms of exterior styling, the Kia EV9 adopts the GT-Line design, showcasing a digital pattern lighting grille, unique 'Ice Cube' LED headlights, and 'Starmap' daytime running lights (DRLs). The SUV is equipped with body-coloured automatic flush door handles, 'Starmap' LED rear combination lamps, LED rear fog lights, and a hidden rear wiper. Additionally, it features glossy black side mirrors with heating and memory functions, complemented by eye-catching 20-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels.

Luxury Design and Features Inside, the Kia EV9 offers a six-seater configuration with middle-row captain seats, emphasizing passenger comfort. It comes in five striking exterior colors—Snow White Pearl, Ocean Blue, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal, and Aurora Black Pearl—along with two dual-tone interior theme options.

The EV9 is loaded with luxury features including dual sunroofs, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a dual 12.3-inch display setup for both the touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. Additional premium amenities include a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree camera system, and a digital key.