Kia EV9 Concept teased; SUV to arrive in India soon: Here’s all to expect

Kia in India is gearing up to launch its EV9 Concept electric SUV in India early next year. The automaker teased the three-row EV ahead of its launch in the country. This car will be revealed first at the Auto Expo which is scheduled for January 11, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. Kia is expected to begin the production of the EV9 SUV from next year globally.
Kia India has shared a teaser of its EV9 Concept on Tuesday as something that is coming soon. This electric SUV was showcased to the world at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show earlier in 2022 as a cutting-edge exterior design, a contemporary and innovative tech-based interior space and an advanced all-electric powertrain. Moreover, the automaker said all its future SUVs will be based on these principles.
The EV9 Concept car is based on the same EV platform which underpins the EV6 crossover. Kia’s advanced Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) is used for all its latest generation electric vehicles and is shared with its partner brand Hyundai Motor which has based its Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 EVs on the same. For dimensions, the EV9 measures 4,930 mm in length, 2,055 mm in width, 1,790 mm in height with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm.
Speaking of design, the EV showcases the automaker’s approach with a redesigned Digital Tiger Face, a mix of its traditional grille and the closed grille for EVs. The grille of this SUV comes with a star cloud pattern display that comes alive when the EV9 is on the move. The grille is flanked by LED sequential headlight units and vertical Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). It stands on a set of 22-inch alloy wheels and comes with a solar panel built into the hood.
In terms of interiors, the SUV looks futuristic with sustainable materials like fishnet debris, recycled plastic, natural wool yarns, plant based extracts used in a lot of quantities. It can accommodate up to six people in three rows. It also gets a 27-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof and a pop-up steering wheel.
