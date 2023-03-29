Auto manufacturer Kia has today revealed full details of its electric SUV – Kia EV9. It is the company’s first three-row seat electric SUV that is based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Kia EV9 has an all-electric range of over 541 km as per the World harmonized Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP).

The electric SUV comes with ultra-fast 800-volt charging capability which the company says can power the vehicle for 239 km in approximately 15 minutes. Kia EV9 eSUV comes with multiple technological breakthroughs that include the Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system, Kia Connect Store and more.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO, said: “The Kia EV9 transcends all aspects of traditional SUV thinking and represents the pinnacle of Kia’s design and engineering capabilities. Created to meet the needs of all family members, the EV9 also spearheads Kia’s rapid transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider, not just by its advanced EV architecture, but also through the numerous recycled and sustainable materials used in its creation."

The company said that it will begin pre-order of the EV9 for the Korean market in the second quarter of 2023. The Kia EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets from the second half of the year.

The Kia EV9 features a 3,100-mm wheelbase, supported by a choice of 21-inch, 20-inch or 19-inch wheels. With an overall length of 5,010 mm, it stands at 1,980-mm wide and 1,755-mm tall. The SUV’s signature 'Digital Tiger Face' showcases its unique identity, which is accentuated by the 'Digital Pattern Lighting Grille' and vertical headlamps.

The Digital Tiger Face also features two clusters of small cube lamps adjacent to each headlamp and 'Star Map’ LED daytime running lights (DRL).

In addition to the standard model, Kia has unveiled the GT-line model design. The front and rear bumpers, wheels, and roof rack have undergone a transformation, and the GT-line features a distinctive black color palette exuding a strong and assertive presence, setting it apart from its standard counterpart. The GT-line includes an exclusive ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ that adds an element of dynamism and sophistication to its already impressive design.

Kia EV9 offers a range of seating options. It offers seven-seater and six-seater configurations and a variety of second-row seat options, totaling to four.

The cabin design is elegantly simple, user-friendly, and offers generous storage options, including a large base compartment at the center console. The front seats' mesh headrests improve comfort and child monitoring. There is a ‘Panoramic wide display’ that includes a 12.3-inch cluster display, a 5-inch segment display, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system display.

The EV9 is powered by an Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and utilizing Kia’s fourth-generation battery technology. It is equipped with a 76.1-kWh battery with the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard model and a 99.8-kWh battery in both the RWD Long Range and All Wheel Drive (AWD) variants.

The RWD Long Range model utilizes a 150 kW / 350 Nm electric motor with the ability to accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 9.4 seconds. The Standard RWD EV9 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds.

Kia EV9 offers pre- and post-driving safety and convenience with features such as Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance (RCCA) and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA). It is equipped with 10 airbags.