Kia EV9 electric SUV debuts globally with 541km driving range3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Pre-order of the EV9 for the Korean market will begin in the second quarter of 2023. The Kia EV9 will go on sale in selected global markets from the second half of the year.
Auto manufacturer Kia has today revealed full details of its electric SUV – Kia EV9. It is the company’s first three-row seat electric SUV that is based on the game-changing Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Kia EV9 has an all-electric range of over 541 km as per the World harmonized Light vehicle Testing Procedure (WLTP).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×