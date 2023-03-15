Kia Corporation finally took the wraps off its Kia EV9 electric SUV. It is the company’s first three-row electric flagship SUV which is claimed to represent a pivotal step forward in the company's journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider. The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March.

View Full Image Kia EV9

"The Kia EV9 breaks new ground, aiming to redefine standards for design, connectivity, usability and environmental responsibility," said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. "The Kia EV9 offers customers an exceptionally high-quality proposition and a fresh EV perspective in the family SUV sector. This new vehicle typology provides instinctive experiences and excellent comfort for not just the driver, but all occupants, through innovative use of space, technology and design."

View Full Image Kia EV9

The front of the EV9 is denoted by simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces. Accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and striking vertical headlamps, the EV9 comes with the signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ having two clusters of small cube lamps within the bodywork adjacent to each headlamp. The EV9 has a polygonal design language with dynamic triangular fender structures and highly pronounced geometric wheel arches.

View Full Image Kia EV9

It sports flush door handles and a tapered back roofline. Rear of the eSUV is simple with clean lines of the tailgate and slim rear lights that mirror the design of those at the front.

View Full Image Kia EV9

Kia EV9 is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The eSUV has a long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture. The company says that the occupants sitting in the first and second-row seats can simultaneously recline their seats to relax and rest when the EV9 is charging.

While the seats in the second row can be effortlessly swiveled 180 degrees so that occupants can interact with those sitting in the third row. The third-row seats also offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Inside, the Kia EV9 eSUV comes with an open, floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle's center. It is equipped with dual 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display.

The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. The EV9 has an extended display high-definition audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen. Beneath it is an array of hidden type touch buttons that provides a start/stop function along with AVNT and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) control.