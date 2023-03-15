Kia EV9 electric SUV revealed; to debut globally later this month2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:53 PM IST
- The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March.
Kia Corporation finally took the wraps off its Kia EV9 electric SUV. It is the company’s first three-row electric flagship SUV which is claimed to represent a pivotal step forward in the company's journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider. The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×