Kia EV9 electric SUV revealed; to debut globally later this month

Kia Corporation finally took the wraps off its Kia EV9 electric SUV. It is the company’s first three-row electric flagship SUV which is claimed to represent a pivotal step forward in the company's journey towards becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider. The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March.

