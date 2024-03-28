Electric vehicles took center stage at the 2024 World Car Awards, held at the prestigious New York Auto Show, with Kia's striking EV9 leading the charge by winning two titles. The event, which saw participation from over 100 motoring journalists hailing from 29 countries, featured rigorous testing of 38 diverse automobiles to determine the best contenders across various segments, reported HT Auto.

The spotlight shone brightly on the Kia EV9, an electric SUV renowned for its distinctive design and remarkable performance, as it secured not just one, but two prestigious crowns at the awards ceremony. Having made its initial debut as a concept vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, the Kia EV9 soared to victory, winning the esteemed title of World Car Of The Year (WCOTY). The competition was fierce, but the EV9 stood tall among its rivals, including the formidable BYD Seal and Volvo EX30.

Additionally, the Kia EV9 also triumphed in the electric vehicle category, earning the esteemed 2024 World Electric Vehicle Award. Unveiled in its production guise at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Kia EV9 represents the pinnacle of the automaker's electric vehicle lineup, leveraging the advanced E-GMP architecture shared with models like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. Anticipation looms as the EV9 eyes entry into the Indian market, albeit as a completely built unit (CBU), offering consumers a choice between two distinct battery pack options - 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh.

Not to be outdone, Hyundai made its mark with the Ioniq 5 N, winning the title of 2024 World Performance Car. This South Korean marvel, boasting electrifying performance credentials, outpaced formidable rivals such as the BMW M2 and BMW XM, thanks to its robust 84 kWh battery pack and blistering acceleration from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds, topping out at 260 kmph.

Meanwhile, BMW reigned supreme in the luxury car segment, with both its 5 Series and i5 models jointly securing the prestigious 2024 World Luxury Car Award. Marking a significant milestone for the German luxury car manufacturer, this win represents the ninth accolade garnered by BMW in the illustrious 20-year history of the World Car Awards.

Adding to the roster of winners, Volvo's sleek EX30 electric crossover drove home with the title of 2024 World Urban Car, marking the Swedish luxury brand's second triumph at the World Car Awards, following its previous victory in 2018 with the Volvo XC60.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!