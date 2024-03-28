Kia EV9 electrifies the 2024 World Car Awards with double victory: Check full award list
Kia's EV9 dominated the 2024 World Car Awards, winning two titles including World Car Of The Year. Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N was named 2024 World Performance Car, and BMW claimed the 2024 World Luxury Car Award with its 5 Series and i5 models.
Electric vehicles took center stage at the 2024 World Car Awards, held at the prestigious New York Auto Show, with Kia's striking EV9 leading the charge by winning two titles. The event, which saw participation from over 100 motoring journalists hailing from 29 countries, featured rigorous testing of 38 diverse automobiles to determine the best contenders across various segments, reported HT Auto.