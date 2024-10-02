Kia EV9 to debut in India tomorrow: Expected price, range, safety features and more

Kia Motors is gearing up to launch its much-anticipated electric SUV, the EV9, in India on October 3, 2024. The EV9 boasts a strikingly modern and robust design, coupled with an impressive long-range battery and a performance-oriented dual-motor variant.

Exterior Design The Kia EV9 presents a distinctive boxy silhouette that exudes confidence and strength. Its exterior features sleek LED headlamps, a 'Digital Tiger Face' grille, and eye-catching 'Star Map' LED accents. With a ground clearance of 200 mm and wheel sizes ranging from 20 to 22 inches, this SUV is poised to tackle a variety of terrains. Buyers seeking a blend of off-road capability and contemporary aesthetics will likely find the EV9 appealing.

Interior Features Inside, the EV9 is designed for luxury and comfort, offering a spacious three-row seating arrangement that accommodates up to seven passengers. The cabin showcases a sophisticated 12.3-inch dual-screen layout that integrates the infotainment system and driver information. Additionally, the SUV features a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a compact 5-inch display for automatic climate control.

Performance Specs The global version of the Kia EV9 comes with a choice of drivetrains, including a single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) option delivering approximately 212 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. For those seeking more power, the dual-electric all-wheel drive (AWD) variant produces an impressive 379 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The EV9 offers battery options of 76 kWh and 99.8 kWh, allowing for ranges of up to 370 km and 490 km, respectively. Notably, it can achieve an 80% charge in just 20 to 30 minutes with fast-charging capabilities.

Safety and Technology Equipped with an advanced suite of driver assistance systems (ADAS), the Kia EV9 features 27 cutting-edge autonomous functionalities, including blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. Furthermore, the vehicle is expected to support over-the-air updates, ensuring that it remains up-to-date with the latest features and improvements. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality enables users to power external devices directly from the vehicle.

Pricing and Competition In the Indian market, the Kia EV9 is projected to compete with luxury electric SUVs such as the BMW iX and the Mercedes Benz EQE SUV. With an expected price tag of around ₹90 lakh, the EV9 is poised to be a benchmark in the electric vehicle segment for Kia in India, as per HT Auto.

