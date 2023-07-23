Kia India aims for 10% sales growth in 2023

Kia India is optimistic about its sales growth this year, expecting an 8-10% increase compared to 2022. The boost is attributed to improved chip supplies and the introduction of the updated Seltos in the market, as revealed by a senior company official.

In 2022, Kia India sold a total of 3.4 lakh units in both domestic and export markets, with around 2.54 lakh units sold domestically and approximately 80,000 units exported. This year, the company aims for an 8-10% expansion.

Hardeep S Brar, Kia India's National Head of Sales and Marketing, stated that the company has already surpassed the overall passenger industry growth rate in the first half of the year and expects to continue this trend in the second half.

While the industry volumes in the first six months saw a growth from 18 lakh units last year to 20 lakh units this year, Brar believes that the second half's growth will be more marginal due to a higher base from the previous year. Nevertheless, Kia India aims to maintain a 4-5% higher growth rate than the industry, targeting about 10% growth compared to the previous year.

The situation regarding semiconductor supplies has improved, with only 5-10% mismatches compared to last year. This better supply situation allows Kia to plan for the production of approximately 3.6-3.7 lakh units this year to meet both domestic and export demands.

The 2023 Kia Seltos is made-in-India. It features a revamped front design with tweaked LED daylight running lights (DRLs) and LED headlight units. It is equipped with 32 safety features and boasts of features like panroamic sunroof, dual zone automatic air conditioner, ambient mood light, air purifier and more.

In addition to the updated Seltos, the company plans to roll out new trims of Carens and Sonet during the upcoming festive season. Furthermore, Kia is exploring new markets in the Middle East, South East Asia, and Latin America, in addition to exporting to around 100 countries, with Mexico being its primary overseas market in terms of volumes.

(With inputs from PTI)