Kia India aims for 10% sales growth in 2023

Kia India aims for 10% sales growth in 20232 min read 23 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Kia India expects an 8-10% increase in sales this year, driven by improved chip supplies and the launch of the updated Seltos. The company aims to surpass the industry's growth rate and plans to produce around 3.6-3.7 lakh units to meet demand.
Kia India is optimistic about its sales growth this year, expecting an 8-10% increase compared to 2022. The boost is attributed to improved chip supplies and the introduction of the updated Seltos in the market, as revealed by a senior company official.
