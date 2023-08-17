Kia India has unveiled the 'My Convenience Plus' post-purchase initiative, catering to new Kia Seltos owners. This program is designed to significantly reduce ownership expenses, with costs as economical as ₹0.82 per kilometer. Moreover, participants can benefit from a range of advantages, including up to a 10 percent reduction on car maintenance services like pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance over a span of four to five years.

Key Attributes of the Kia Seltos Ownership Program:

The ownership program comes in two distinct packages: Premium (spanning four years) and Luxury (spanning five years), affording customers the flexibility to customize benefits based on their individual preferences. The program encompasses the following notable features:

Package initiation cost commences at ₹ 32,796 (equivalent to ₹ 8,199 annually).

32,796 (equivalent to 8,199 annually). Inflation protection safeguards encompass routine maintenance, components, consumables, and labor.

Choice to opt for fourth-year roadside assistance.

Complimentary tire services, including wheel alignment and balancing.

Tire alloy protection plan for the initial year.

Enhanced ownership experience facilitated through IoT-driven smart services.

Scratch care initiative allowing customers access to a complimentary scratch repair within the first 12 months from the purchase date.

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Kia has always been on a mission to simplify and create a seamless, convenient ownership experience for its customers. The introduction of 'My Convenience Plus' is a big step in this direction, providing the best-in-class services, savings, and comprehensive coverage to enhance the owning and driving experience of Seltos.'

Recently, the auto manufacturer announced that the New Seltos has amassed 31,716 bookings within a single month. The pre-booking phase for the highly anticipated Kia Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023, featuring an appealing price range spanning from ₹10.89 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As revealed by the company, a substantial proportion of the bookings for the new Seltos, approximately 55%, have been directed towards the higher-end trims (HTX onwards), underscoring the contemporary clientele's inclination towards premium features and enhanced driving experiences.