Business News/ Auto News / Kia India announces My Convenience Plus after sales program: What is it, benefits offered and other details

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM IST Livemint

Kia India launches 'My Convenience Plus' program for Seltos owners, offering cost savings and customizable benefits.

Kia Seltos with updated panoramic sunroof begins at a price of 13.5 lakh. 

Kia India has unveiled the 'My Convenience Plus' post-purchase initiative, catering to new Kia Seltos owners. This program is designed to significantly reduce ownership expenses, with costs as economical as 0.82 per kilometer. Moreover, participants can benefit from a range of advantages, including up to a 10 percent reduction on car maintenance services like pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance over a span of four to five years.

Key Attributes of the Kia Seltos Ownership Program:

The ownership program comes in two distinct packages: Premium (spanning four years) and Luxury (spanning five years), affording customers the flexibility to customize benefits based on their individual preferences. The program encompasses the following notable features:

  • Package initiation cost commences at 32,796 (equivalent to 8,199 annually).
  • Inflation protection safeguards encompass routine maintenance, components, consumables, and labor.
  • Choice to opt for fourth-year roadside assistance.
  • Complimentary tire services, including wheel alignment and balancing.
  • Tire alloy protection plan for the initial year.
  • Enhanced ownership experience facilitated through IoT-driven smart services.
  • Scratch care initiative allowing customers access to a complimentary scratch repair within the first 12 months from the purchase date.

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Kia has always been on a mission to simplify and create a seamless, convenient ownership experience for its customers. The introduction of 'My Convenience Plus' is a big step in this direction, providing the best-in-class services, savings, and comprehensive coverage to enhance the owning and driving experience of Seltos.'

Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Kia has always been on a mission to simplify and create a seamless, convenient ownership experience for its customers. The introduction of 'My Convenience Plus' is a big step in this direction, providing the best-in-class services, savings, and comprehensive coverage to enhance the owning and driving experience of Seltos.'

Recently, the auto manufacturer announced that the New Seltos has amassed 31,716 bookings within a single month. The pre-booking phase for the highly anticipated Kia Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023, featuring an appealing price range spanning from 10.89 lakh to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

As revealed by the company, a substantial proportion of the bookings for the new Seltos, approximately 55%, have been directed towards the higher-end trims (HTX onwards), underscoring the contemporary clientele's inclination towards premium features and enhanced driving experiences.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM IST
