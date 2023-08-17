Kia India announces My Convenience Plus after sales program: What is it, benefits offered and other details

Kia India has unveiled the 'My Convenience Plus' post-purchase initiative, catering to new Kia Seltos owners. This program is designed to significantly reduce ownership expenses, with costs as economical as ₹0.82 per kilometer. Moreover, participants can benefit from a range of advantages, including up to a 10 percent reduction on car maintenance services like pre-paid maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance over a span of four to five years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}