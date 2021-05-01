Kia India announced that it registered a sale of 16,111 units in April 2021. The company claims to have become the fastest manufacturer to clock sales of 2,50,000 units in the country.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Corporation is also one of the top five most sold car brands in India during last month. The company's sales ride on the success of its SUV line-up which includes the sub-4m Sonet and a compact SUV Kia Seltos.

The South Korean automobile manufacturer managed to cross the threshold of sales of 2,50,000 units in a span of 22 months from the start of its operation. Currently, the brand only has three products in the market. The most expensive offering is Kia Carnival that targets the luxury MPV segment.

Kia Seltos SUV was the highest contributor with 8,086 unit sales in the month of April. Kia India managed to sell 7,724 units of the Kia Sonet. The brand sold 301 Carnival MPVs.

Since the start of its sales operation, Kia India has sold more than 2,56,000 vehicles in India. Kia India also claims to be the leader in the connected SUV space in the country with nearly 1,50,000 Kia connected cars on road, contributing to almost 58% of the total sales.

Kia Seltos, which was the first vehicle introduced by the company in India has contributed most to the total tally with close to 180,000 sales. Sonet has achieved a cumulative sale of over 70,000 units in 8 months.

Kia Seltos competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier. The company will be launching the 2021 version of the Seltos which will carry the new logo of the company.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.