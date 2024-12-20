Kia India doesn’t expect hybrid incentives, bets on flexible strategy: CEO Gwanggu Lee
Summary
- The automotive company is hedging its bets on multiple fronts, from electric vehicles to hybrids and even compressed natural gas models.
Kia India, known for its sharp focus on sport utility vehicles (SUVs), is treading with flexibility in the dynamic Indian passenger vehicle market, where regulatory uncertainty and shifting consumer trends often leave automakers scrambling for direction. Gwanggu Lee, managing director and CEO of Kia India, emphasized the importance of agility over rigid strategies, pointing out that committing to a single course could be perilous.