On May 26, Kia India announced that reservations for the EV6, the country's first electric vehicle, had begun. The Kia EV6 signals the start of Kia's EV journey in the country, since it is built on a dedicated EV architecture called the electric-global modular platform (E-GMP). In 2022, just 100 Kia EV6 Completely Built Units (CBU) will be available for sale in India. The imported model will be introduced in India next week.

The Kia EV6 is available for booking at 15 chosen dealerships across 12 locations for a nominal price of ₹3 lakh. Customers can also make reservations via the Kia India website, according to the company.

"The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

According to the announcement, the automobile can go up to 528 kilometres on a single charge and sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. With a 350KWh charger, the vehicle can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

It comes with all wheel drive (AWD) system (in select trims), panoramic sunroof, multiple drive modes, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist and over 60 connected features.

Kia India announced on May 23 that its April sales jumped 18% year over year to 19,019 units. In April 2021, the carmaker delivered 16,111 cars to dealers. With 7,506 units sold, Seltos remained Kia's leading contributor, followed by Sonet and Carnival with 5,404 and 355 units sold, respectively. Carens dispatched 5,754 units since its launch in mid-February.

"Kia India has sold close to 20,000 units on an average, every month in 2022 and it has been a healthy year for us. The global automotive industry has been facing a tough phase battling supply chain woes since the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)