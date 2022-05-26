Kia India EV6 bookings open now: See details

"The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same," Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}