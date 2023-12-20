Kia India has initiated the booking process for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV, with reservations starting at midnight and requiring a payment of ₹25,000. The unveiling of the Sonet facelift took place in Delhi on December 14 during a special event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even though numerous specifications for the 2024 Sonet have been disclosed, Kia has opted to keep its pricing information under wraps until the following month. The pricing details for the Kia Sonet are anticipated to be unveiled in January 2024, just ahead of the commencement of deliveries. To assist you in making an informed decision before placing a booking, here's a brief overview of the available variants, color options, features, and engine choices.

The 2024 facelift of the Kia Sonet SUV showcases a range of modifications in its latest iteration. Notable changes encompass a revamped front facade featuring an updated grille, new LED headlights, and daytime running lights (DRLs), redesigned bumpers, and a selection of alloy wheels with a minimum of three distinct designs. The rear of the vehicle boasts LED taillights and a connected LED light bar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Internally, the Sonet has undergone enhancements with the incorporation of numerous new features, some of which are unprecedented in its segment. A key highlight is the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, a pioneering feature in the sub-compact SUV category. Furthermore, the Sonet ensures enhanced safety by providing six airbags as a standard feature across all variants, contributing to an improved safety rating for the SUV.

Upon its release, the Kia Sonet facelift SUV will once again compete with other vehicles in the sub-compact segment, rekindling its competition with models such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and similar contenders.

The new Kia Sonet SUV is presented in a total of seven variants, featuring both petrol and diesel powertrains. These variants offer six different combinations of engine and transmission options. The entry-level variant, named HTE, lacks some of the highlighted features offered by Kia. Instead of LED headlights, this variant is equipped with halogen units, and it rides on 15-inch steel wheels rather than 16-inch alloys. Interior features in the base Sonet variant do not include seat ventilation or power-adjustable seats for the driver. Additionally, it features a smaller 4.2-inch display instead of the upgraded 10.2-inch unit found in higher trims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the various Sonet variants, the HTK and HTK+ stand out by incorporating a majority of the new features introduced in the facelifted SUV. The high-end trims, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+, come fully loaded with all the advanced features and enhancements. Kia has also introduced the X-Line variant of the Sonet SUV, which is positioned as the most expensive option. Notably, this version exclusively features the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.

While the Sonet facelift boasts significant changes in terms of aesthetics and features, the core specifications under the hood remain largely consistent. Kia offers three engine choices for the Sonet. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, delivering 82 bhp of power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second petrol engine option is a 1.0-litre turbo unit, available with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission, generating 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The sole diesel engine offering is a 1.5-litre unit capable of producing 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed manual gearbox has made a comeback for this engine. Additionally, the diesel engine is available with the options of a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic transmission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

