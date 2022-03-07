Kia India has today introduced an integrated customer communication application ‘MyKia’ to enhance the overall customer ownership experience and provide multiple benefits including Sales, Service, Customer rewards amongst other vital features. Using the MyKia app, customers can take care of every aspect of their car ownership journey. Its sales features include requesting for a test drive, getting a quote, requesting a video consultation through Digi-Connect, booking a Kia car , etc.

Aftersales features include booking & tracking services, service cost calculator, Electronic Vehicle Health Check (EVHC) report, service expenditure summary and service feedback.

Kia India has also introduced “MyKia rewards" – a unique and exclusive customer loyalty programme built for its customers. Through this, Kia customers can receive rewards in form of multiple deals and discounts on various brands ranging from electronics, gadgets, food and beverages, fashion and lifestyle, hotels and travel, sport to cosmetics and jewellery.

Using MyKia app, customers can select these offers, activate them and redeem the same online or offline at brand stores.

Several other vital features are available on the app, like Kia News, Service notifications, Digi Wallet, My car dashboard, locating preferred dealer through dealer locator, tips and FAQs.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We have till date, received a great response from Indian customers because of our unique product and service offerings. With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey. We believe, technological innovations play an important role in customer engagement and satisfaction and with MyKia, we plan to elevate the customer experience."

MyKia application is available for both Android and iOS users. In 2 weeks, Kia India has already received more than 10,000 registrations on the MyKia app.

