Kia India has launched a new special edition Kia Sonet in order to celebrate the first anniversary of the Kia Sonet compact SUV. The new Kia Sonet anniversary edition has been priced in the range of ₹10.79 lakh to ₹11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The anniversary edition car will be available in Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl colours.

Kia has launched the new AE of Sonet with four different powertrain options and choices for both manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol trims are priced at ₹10.79 lakh and ₹11.49 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged at ₹11.09 lakh and ₹11.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Key highlights of the new AE Kia Sonet:

The compact SUV gets Aurochs front, rear and side skid plates

Tangerine accents on the Tiger Nose Grille

Tangerine centre wheel caps

Anniversary Edition badge

Interiors use black and beige dual-tone theme

"The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia's success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India's highest-selling compact SUVs.

"To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

Carved out of sheer design excellence, the anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to customers, he added.

