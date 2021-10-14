Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Kia India launches new anniversary edition of Sonet compact SUV. Check price, other details

Kia India launches new anniversary edition of Sonet compact SUV. Check price, other details

The anniversary edition car will be available in Steel Silver (pictured above), Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl colours.
1 min read . 05:15 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Kia has launched the new AE of Sonet with four different powertrain options

Kia India has launched a new special edition Kia Sonet in order to celebrate the first anniversary of the Kia Sonet compact SUV. The new Kia Sonet anniversary edition has been priced in the range of 10.79 lakh to 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The anniversary edition car will be available in Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl colours.

Kia has launched the new AE of Sonet with four different powertrain options and choices for both manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol trims are priced at 10.79 lakh and 11.49 lakh while the diesel variants are tagged at 11.09 lakh and 11.89 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

Key highlights of the new AE Kia Sonet:

  • The compact SUV gets Aurochs front, rear and side skid plates
  • Tangerine accents on the Tiger Nose Grille
  • Tangerine centre wheel caps
  • Anniversary Edition badge
  • Interiors use black and beige dual-tone theme

"The Sonet has been one of our breakthrough products that have contributed to Kia's success in India. With sales of more than one lakh units in less than a year, the Sonet has already established itself as one of India's highest-selling compact SUVs.

"To celebrate this adoration, we are excited to launch the anniversary edition of the Sonet," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park said in a statement.

Carved out of sheer design excellence, the anniversary edition Sonet is based on the concept of Aurochs and boasts a muscular look offering a bolder and premium driving experience to customers, he added. 

