Kia India registered cumulative sales of 2,27,844 units in CY 2021, including domestic sales of 1,81,583 units, despite the supply-related headwinds throughout the year. With over 29% Y-o-Y growth in domestic sales, the company ranked amongst the top five car manufacturers in the country with a 6% market share in the domestic market in the calendar year.

December 2021 saw sales of 7,797 units, with Seltos continuing to be the top contributor with 4,012 units while Sonet and Carnival added 3,578 and 207 units, respectively. In December 2021, Kia also launched its fourth car in India called the Kia Carens.

In CY2021, the company also shipped 46,261 units, highlighting a Y-o-Y growth of 23% in exports. Since the commencement of sales operation in India, Kia has exported 96,242 units, taking the cumulative sales of 4.5 lakh units in under 2.5 years.

In the CY21 Kia India sold 200,000 Seltos and 100,000 Sonet respectively since their introduction in the market. The Seltos, with 98,168-unit sales, Carnival, with more 4,178 unit sales, and the Sonet with over 79,309 unit sales, became healthy contributors to Kia India's total sales in the past calendar year.

Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India said, “It brings us great joy to see Kia India going from strength to strength in a year punctuated by supply-side issues and rise in the cost of raw material. We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.