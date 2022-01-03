Kia India posts 29% jump in domestic sales, sold more than 2.27 lakh units in 2021

Tae-Jin Park, MD and CEO, Kia India said, “It brings us great joy to see Kia India going from strength to strength in a year punctuated by supply-side issues and rise in the cost of raw material. We have sold more than 3.7 lakh units since entering the Indian automotive market in August 2019, a remarkable feat for a new entrant; not just that, till date, we have exported to around 90 countries across the world."