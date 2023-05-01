Home / Auto News / Kia India records 22 pc growth in wholesales in April, led by Kia Sonet
Kia India announced a 22 per cen increase in its wholesale sale in April, 2023. The automaker sold 23,216 total units in the country last month. The company dispatched 19,019 units during the same month last year.

As announced by the company, Kia Sonet emerged as the top contributor to overall sales last month with 9,744 units. Domestically, Kia Seltos and Kia Carens also performed well with 7,213 units and 6,107 units sold, respectively.

Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar in a press statement said “In less than four years, we have not only established ourselves as a leading premium automotive company but also emerged as a popular new-age brand. Our seven lakh-plus customers have entrusted us with a lot of faith."

Kia India achieved the six lakh-cumulative sales milestone in November 2022 and took only five months to sell the subsequent one lakh units to cross the seven lakh-mark.

"Our strategic business decision to establish leadership in iMT is working well with the iMT models contributing 34 per cent to the overall April sales," Brar noted.

The intelligent manual transmission (iMT) trims feature a gear shift lever but no clutch thus enhancing ease of driving especially in city conditions. It also gives the buyers an option to shift from automatic to manual mode.

(With inputs from PTI)

