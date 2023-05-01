Kia India records 22 pc growth in wholesales in April, led by Kia Sonet1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Kia Sonet emerged as the top contributor to overall sales last month with 9,744 units. Domestically, Kia Seltos and Kia Carens also performed well with 7,213 units and 6,107 units sold, respectively.
Kia India announced a 22 per cen increase in its wholesale sale in April, 2023. The automaker sold 23,216 total units in the country last month. The company dispatched 19,019 units during the same month last year.
