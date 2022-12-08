Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Kia India gains back the control of its hacked Instagram account

Kia India gains back the control of its hacked Instagram account

1 min read . 02:58 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Govind Choudhary
Kia India recovers its hacked Instagram account.

  • On Tuesday, the hackers had changed the account information and its profile image. However, the South Korean company has taken back the controls of its Instagram account and reinstated the profile image along with the account description.

Kia India on Wednesday has finally recovered its Instagram account from hackers. The social media account of the automaker was hacked on Tuesday by some unknown cyber attackers where the perpetrators also posted some inappropriate content.

Kia India on Wednesday has finally recovered its Instagram account from hackers. The social media account of the automaker was hacked on Tuesday by some unknown cyber attackers where the perpetrators also posted some inappropriate content.

On Tuesday, the hackers had changed the account information and its profile image. However, the South Korean company has taken back the controls of its Instagram account and reinstated the profile image along with the account description.

On Tuesday, the hackers had changed the account information and its profile image. However, the South Korean company has taken back the controls of its Instagram account and reinstated the profile image along with the account description.

Those who do not know, the hackers posted a video on Kia India’s Instagram account with a caption that read, “Remember us? #ly #tomy Party time 💀". This directly indicated that the account of the company was hacked.

Those who do not know, the hackers posted a video on Kia India’s Instagram account with a caption that read, “Remember us? #ly #tomy Party time 💀". This directly indicated that the account of the company was hacked.

Reportedly, the automaker has fallen prey to hackers even back in 2021 as well, when the cyber attackers had demanded an amount of $20 million ransom in order to give the access back.

Reportedly, the automaker has fallen prey to hackers even back in 2021 as well, when the cyber attackers had demanded an amount of $20 million ransom in order to give the access back.

Meanwhile, Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to 50,000 depending on its variants. 

Meanwhile, Kia has hiked the price of its Carens, its latest three-row MPV in India, from November 2022. This increase in price has been done for the second time in eight months after the car was launched in Feb this year, at an introductory price of 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). As per the new list, Kia has hiked the price by up to 50,000 depending on its variants. 

Most of the Caren’s variants have received a price hike of 30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at 16.99 lakh, will now cost 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Most of the Caren’s variants have received a price hike of 30,000. The price of the top-end Diesel 6AT Luxury plus 7 seater variant, which was launched at 16.99 lakh, will now cost 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Weeks after its launch, Kia revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to 70,000 select variants. With another 50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige seven seater variant, which is one above the base variants 1.5 6MT Premium seven seater version. The 1.4-litre manual Premium and Prestige variants have received a price hike of 10,000 each. They are now priced between 11.30 lakh to 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Weeks after its launch, Kia revised the introductory prices with an increase of up to 70,000 select variants. With another 50,000 hike, the base price of Carens has now reached almost 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The biggest hike is only for the 1.5 6MT Prestige seven seater variant, which is one above the base variants 1.5 6MT Premium seven seater version. The 1.4-litre manual Premium and Prestige variants have received a price hike of 10,000 each. They are now priced between 11.30 lakh to 14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP