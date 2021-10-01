Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Kia India registers domestic sales of 14,441 units in September

Kia India registers domestic sales of 14,441 units in September

The new 2021 edition of Kia Seltos
1 min read . 05:16 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Earlier this month, the company rejigged the variant line-up of the Carnival that now sports Kia's new corporate logo

Kia India registered sales of 14,441 units in September 2021. The company became the fourth most sold carmaker of India with a market share of 7.8%, an increase of 1.4% Y-o-Y. The compact SUV, Seltos became the highest contributing model with 9,583 units

Kia claims that the Seltos was the highest-selling SUV of the month. The Sonet and Carnival registered sales of 4,454 and 404 units, respectively.

In the 25th month of its sales operation, Kia India has sold almost 3.3 Lakh vehicles, with Sonet crossing the one lakh sales milestone in September. 

Earlier this month, the company rejigged the variant line-up of the Carnival that now sports Kia's new corporate logo. The refreshed edition of the Carnival premium MPV is now available in four exciting trim levels – Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "Our strong products backed by the relentless efforts of our teams and partners have enabled us to continue our strong run as one of the top automakers in the country despite the prolonged global semiconductor shortage. The disruption in the supply chain has put a brake on the improving industry sentiment last month. As the festive period approaches, we are hopeful to see some improvement in semiconductor procurement. For the time being, we are taking all the measures to optimise the production and keep the waiting period of our vehicles in check."

