New Delhi: Kia India recorded sales of 15,015 units in June 2021. The company has registered over 106% Y-o-Y growth. The brand sold 8,549, 5,963 and 503 units of the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival respectively. A healthy 36% M-o-M growth indicated an improved customer sentiment after an ease in the lockdown curbs across the country.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “The last few weeks have shown signs of improved customer sentiment, and we continue to be optimistic about the future. The brand stays focused on providing the highest level of personalised customer experience and plans to strengthen the digital ecosystem with industry-first initiatives like Digi-connect. We, however, remain cognizant of the ongoing situation and are reviewing our operations week-on-week, evaluating measures to meet the demand for our vehicles."

According to a statement from the company, the second half of CY 2021 looks optimistic for Kia India as it rides on a healthy performance in the first half of the year.

Between January to June 2021, the brand sold close to 1,00,000 units of vehicles in the domestic market. Kia’s first product in the India market– Seltos, continued its dominance in the overall sales contributing over 50%, selling close to 50,000 units. Not far behind, the Sonet registered close to 46,000 units of sales, contributing almost over 47% in Kia’s overall domestic dispatches.

The company claims that it will continue to digitize its customer experience to redefine the entire mobility ecosystem. Additionally, Kia India claims there is a growing interest towards the brand in smaller towns and rural areas. Network expansion remains a crucial part of its strategies. Kia has already expanded its network to 300 touchpoints across the country and plans to enter Tier IV and up-country markets.

