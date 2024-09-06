Kia India revises Seltos pricing ahead of festive season, hikes prices by up to ₹8,000

Kia India has raised prices for select trims of the Seltos SUV by up to 8,000, with the base variant starting at 10.90 lakh. Despite the hike, features remain unchanged, and festive offers up to 60,000 are available for customers.

Updated6 Sep 2024, 05:44 PM IST
Kia India has made adjustments to the pricing of select trims for its popular Seltos compact SUV. Prices for the HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line variants have been increased by up to ₹8,000 (via HT Auto).
Kia India has made adjustments to the pricing of select trims for its popular Seltos compact SUV. Prices for the HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line variants have been increased by up to ₹8,000 (via HT Auto).

Kia India has made adjustments to the pricing of select trims for its popular Seltos compact SUV. Prices for the HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line variants have been increased by up to 8,000 (via HT Auto). 

Despite the hike, the base variant still starts at 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the entry-level diesel version sees a price rise of 5,000. The changes come as the festive season approaches, with the market facing slowing demand.

Even with the revised pricing, the Kia Seltos remains unchanged in terms of features and mechanical specifications. The compact SUV continues to offer both petrol and diesel engine choices, along with multiple transmission options. The lower trims are powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the more powerful variants feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, iMT, and 7-speed DCT. Additionally, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

As the price adjustment takes place, Kia is also providing offers on the Seltos as part of its fifth-anniversary celebration. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to 60,000, although dealers are extending even more attractive offers, including exchange, corporate, and loyalty bonuses, as well as cash discounts. Prospective buyers are encouraged to check with their local dealerships for the most competitive deals.

In a related update, Kia India recently launched the new Seltos Gravity variant. Positioned above the HTX trim and priced at 16.63 lakh (ex-showroom), the Gravity edition introduces several premium features. These include a dashcam, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, and an electronic parking brake, adding a touch of luxury to the already feature-rich compact SUV.

 

First Published:6 Sep 2024, 05:44 PM IST
