Kia India revises Seltos pricing ahead of festive season, hikes prices by up to ₹8,000

Kia India has made adjustments to the pricing of select trims for its popular Seltos compact SUV. Prices for the HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX, and X-Line variants have been increased by up to ₹8,000 (via HT Auto).

Despite the hike, the base variant still starts at ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the entry-level diesel version sees a price rise of ₹5,000. The changes come as the festive season approaches, with the market facing slowing demand.

Even with the revised pricing, the Kia Seltos remains unchanged in terms of features and mechanical specifications. The compact SUV continues to offer both petrol and diesel engine choices, along with multiple transmission options. The lower trims are powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the more powerful variants feature a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, iMT, and 7-speed DCT. Additionally, the 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

As the price adjustment takes place, Kia is also providing offers on the Seltos as part of its fifth-anniversary celebration. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to ₹60,000, although dealers are extending even more attractive offers, including exchange, corporate, and loyalty bonuses, as well as cash discounts. Prospective buyers are encouraged to check with their local dealerships for the most competitive deals.