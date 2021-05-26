New Delhi: Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for new buyers of its MPV – Carnival, across India. Under this initiative, private owners of the car can return the vehicle if they are not pleased with the car within the first 30 days of its purchase. The company claims it will allow buyers to avail the new offer on all variants of the Carnival. The return will cover 95% of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc. of the vehicle.

However, the condition is that customers need to ensure that the vehicle has clocked not more than 1,500 kilometers from the purchase date and is completely free of damages, failures, pending claims, to be able to return the car.

Additionally, the owner's agreement for the transfer of vehicle including all documentation & charges etc. in the name of a person will be obligatory. It will also be imperative that the vehicle is free from any HP and the NOC should be submitted from the financer's end.

Speaking on the industry-first initiative, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “Last month, we introduced our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products and services, and their experiences with the brand. The ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ is the first step to bring this purpose to life and is designed to offer a differentiated Kia ownership experience to our customers, prioritizing their peace of mind during these testing times. The growing popularity of our class-leading MPV has been extremely encouraging for us and this initiative aims to enhance customer belief in Kia Carnival even further."

The Carnival was the company's second car introduced in the Indian market, following the Kia Seltos. Since its launch in 2020, the company claims to have sold over 6,200 unit of the Carnival in India.

The luxury MPV is offered in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine with multiple seating configurations of 7, 8 and 9. The Limousine Variant has been the best-selling variant, according to the company. Since its introduction, the variant has accounted for 60% of the overall Carnival sales.

