New Delhi: Kia India has rolled out a new ‘Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme’ for new buyers of its MPV – Carnival, across India. Under this initiative, private owners of the car can return the vehicle if they are not pleased with the car within the first 30 days of its purchase. The company claims it will allow buyers to avail the new offer on all variants of the Carnival. The return will cover 95% of the ex-showroom cost and overhead cost incurred for the registration and finances, etc. of the vehicle.

