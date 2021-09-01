Kia India has managed to sell 16,750 units of its passenger vehicles in the month of August 2021. This has helped the company achieve a position among the top five selling carmakers list.

The company has registered almost 55% Y-o-Y growth over the same period last year. Helping the South Korean manufacturer achieve this feat is the Seltos compact SUV. It was the highest contributing model with 8,619 units, the Carnival premium multi-utility-vehicle (MUV) posted sales of 379 units, and the Sonet sub-4m compact SUV on the other hand managed to achieve sales of 7,752 units in August.

Adding to the existing lin-up of Kia Seltos, the company introduced the X Line trim which has been introduced as the new top variant. The vehicle comes with multiple cosmetic updates, both in the interior and the exterior. It comes with a unique matte finish graphite colour along with 18-inch alloy wheels.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, "August was a month of multiple milestones for us and has given healthy sales numbers. Our products have been faring very well. The Carnival, our marquee product in India, has registered its CY 2021 highest retail sales of 537 units this month, reflective of improving customer sentiment in the market. In CY2021, we have sold almost 1.3 lakh vehicles till now, with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month. With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output."

Last month, Kia India became the fastest carmaker to complete the sale of three lakh sales units. This also included the sale of its best-selling SUV Seltos that managed to achieve sales of 2 lakh units.

The South Korean brand is hopeful of achieving the total capacity of its plant in the coming year while targeting a cumulative four lakh sales by January 2022.

