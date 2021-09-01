Kia India's Seltos SUV helps boost overall sales to 16,650 units in August

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, "August was a month of multiple milestones for us and has given healthy sales numbers. Our products have been faring very well. The Carnival, our marquee product in India, has registered its CY 2021 highest retail sales of 537 units this month, reflective of improving customer sentiment in the market. In CY2021, we have sold almost 1.3 lakh vehicles till now, with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month. With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output."

