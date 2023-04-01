Kia India sales dip 5 pc to 21,501 units in March

Kia India sales dip 5 pc to 21,501 units in March1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
- Kia India sold 8,677 units of Sonet, 6,554 units of Seltos, and 6,102 units of Carens in March 2023
Kia India reported a 5% drop in sales wholesales for March 2023, selling 21,501 units compared to 22,622 units in the same month last year.
Kia India reported a 5% drop in sales wholesales for March 2023, selling 21,501 units compared to 22,622 units in the same month last year.
Kia India's sales for March 2023 were broken down as follows: 8,677 units of Sonet, 6,554 units of Seltos, and 6,102 units of Carens.
Kia India's sales for March 2023 were broken down as follows: 8,677 units of Sonet, 6,554 units of Seltos, and 6,102 units of Carens.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the automaker sold a total of 2,69,229 units, representing a growth of 44% compared to the previous year's sales of 1,86,787 units.
For the 2022-23 fiscal year, the automaker sold a total of 2,69,229 units, representing a growth of 44% compared to the previous year's sales of 1,86,787 units.
"Our focus on offering futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge technology, has helped us in winning the Indian market and new-age customers alike," it said.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
"Our focus on offering futuristic design, combined with cutting-edge technology, has helped us in winning the Indian market and new-age customers alike," it said.
"With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.
"With additional features and improvements in engine and transmission combinations in RDE-compliant vehicles, we are confident that we will continue our winning spree," Kia India VP and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards