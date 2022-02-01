Kia India has recorded monthly sales of 19,319 units in January 2022. This solidifies Kia's position as one of the top five selling carmakers in the country. The Seltos was the highest contributor with 11,483 units, securing its place among the top ten best-selling cars of the month. The company registered a 1.4% Y-o-Y growth over the same period last year.

Overall, the brand has sold close to 3.9 lakh units in just 30 months of sales operation in the country.

Kia India anticipates that the supply chain constraint will remain in place until early 2022, but with careful planning and market estimation, production would remain stable in relation to current market trends. The company expects the semiconductor situation to show signs of recovery beginning in the second quarter.

Hardeep Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are kick-starting the new year with positive sales growth and a new product on offering for our discerning Indian customers. The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens, receiving a record response with 7,738 bookings in just 24 hours. We are excited by the market reaction, as all of our offerings have been consistently performing well on a month-on-month basis. We are confident that introduction of our three-row recreational vehicle the Kia Carens, will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive industry."

