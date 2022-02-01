Kia India sells 19,319 units in January 2022, Seltos SUV leads the way

Hardeep Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “We are kick-starting the new year with positive sales growth and a new product on offering for our discerning Indian customers. The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens, receiving a record response with 7,738 bookings in just 24 hours. We are excited by the market reaction, as all of our offerings have been consistently performing well on a month-on-month basis. We are confident that introduction of our three-row recreational vehicle the Kia Carens, will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive industry."